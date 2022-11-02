Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.55.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $307.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 89.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carvana by 612.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,425,000 after purchasing an additional 435,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.