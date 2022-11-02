Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.55.
Carvana Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of CVNA opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $307.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 89.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carvana by 612.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,425,000 after purchasing an additional 435,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
