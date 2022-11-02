Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

