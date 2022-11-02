Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $218.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.