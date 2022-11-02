Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.94 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

