CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 315.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 32.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 88,380 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Earnings History for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

