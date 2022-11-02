CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

Institutional Trading of CGI

CGI Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 315.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 32.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 88,380 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.