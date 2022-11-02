Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

Chamberlin Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £4.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.75.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

