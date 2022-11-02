Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.
Chamberlin Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of £4.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.75.
Chamberlin Company Profile
Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.
Further Reading
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.