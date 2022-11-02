Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $243.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.62.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $229.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $231.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

