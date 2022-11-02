Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $8.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.68. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.15 per share.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.

CHTR stock opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day moving average is $431.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

