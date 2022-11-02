Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $580.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $592.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $357.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average of $431.74. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $53,954,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13,550.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

