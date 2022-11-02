Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $580.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $592.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.35.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR stock opened at $357.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average of $431.74. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $53,954,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13,550.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
