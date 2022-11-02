Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $357.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.74. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $706.93. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

