Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $670.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $730.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $357.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average of $431.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $706.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

