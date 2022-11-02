Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $670.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $730.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.35.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $357.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.74. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

