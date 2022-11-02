Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms have commented on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

