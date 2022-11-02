Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of CVX opened at $182.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. Chevron has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

