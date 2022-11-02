Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -271.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

