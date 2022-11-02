Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.77 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

