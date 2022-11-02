Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

CHRD stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.26.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 32.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

