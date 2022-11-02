Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

