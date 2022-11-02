Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,380.16

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,380.16 ($16.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,229 ($14.85). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,237 ($14.95), with a volume of 2,911 shares.

Churchill China Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £136.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.16.

Churchill China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,516.13%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

