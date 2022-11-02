Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Chuy’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Chuy’s stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $545.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.