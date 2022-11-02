Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

