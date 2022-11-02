Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Cimpress Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.