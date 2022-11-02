Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.18% from the company’s current price.
CMPR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cimpress Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
