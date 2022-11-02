Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.18% from the company’s current price.

CMPR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 50.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,521 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

