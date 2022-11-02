Citigroup Downgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Sell

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of TSP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 57.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 73.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

