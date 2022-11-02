Citigroup Downgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Sell

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.
TuSimple Price Performance
Shares of TSP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $43.79.
Institutional Trading of TuSimple
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 57.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 73.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
