Citigroup Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

