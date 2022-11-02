Citigroup Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $45.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.70 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

