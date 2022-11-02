Citigroup Raises Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $21.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Frontier Group stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

