Citigroup Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $61.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

