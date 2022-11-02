Citigroup Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $23.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

