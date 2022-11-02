Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.97

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.95. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,452 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

