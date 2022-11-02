City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $420.70

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 420.70 ($5.08) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.41). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.47), with a volume of 26,971 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of £187.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,027.78.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

