Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 113.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $619.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Articles

