Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.