Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 66,389 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

