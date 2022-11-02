CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.24

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.24 ($4.70) and traded as low as GBX 380.80 ($4.60). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.83), with a volume of 6,827 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

CML Microsystems Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,714.29.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

