CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.10.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 424,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.