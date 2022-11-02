CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

