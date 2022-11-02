Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

