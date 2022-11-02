Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $20.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,988 shares of company stock worth $100,563. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.