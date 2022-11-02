Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGEAF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.