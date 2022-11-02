Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.