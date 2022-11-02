Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTSH opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.