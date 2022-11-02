Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $42.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $33.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Cohu by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 615,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cohu by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

