Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $87.83 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

