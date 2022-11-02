Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 55.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.1 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

