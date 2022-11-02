Comerica Bank Buys 24,284 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 296.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -152.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

