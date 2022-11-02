Comerica Bank Buys 986 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM stock opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $454.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

