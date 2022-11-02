Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBC opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

