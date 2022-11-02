Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.73 million. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

