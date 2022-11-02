Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,417,320,000 after buying an additional 103,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,468,520 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $142,697,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after buying an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

