Comerica Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

